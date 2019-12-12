VnExpress International
Hanoian sentenced to death for familicide

By Pham Du   December 12, 2019 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
Nguyen Van Dong, 53, cries during his trial at the Hanoi People's Court, December 12, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Du.

A man received capital punishment Thursday for killing four family members, including his brother, sister-in-law, and niece in September.

Nguyen Van Dong, 53, told Hanoi People's Court he had spent decades in conflict with his 50-year-old brother Nguyen Van Hai who had failed to show up at several of their father's death anniversaries in Hong Ha Commune, Dan Phuong District.

The siblings additionally fought over land ownership, with Dong ultimately blaming 49-year-old sister-in-law Doan Thi Viet and 26-year-old nephew Nguyen Van Hiep for the dispute.

On September 1, Dong stabbed Viet, Hai, Nguyen Thi Bac (Hai's daughter), Do Thi Hong Nhung (Hai's daughter-in-law) and 14-month-old Nguyen Huyen My (Nhung's daughter). Nhung was the only survivor.

Besides facing death, Dong has to cover funeral fees and financially compensate families of the victims to the tune of VND840 million ($36,428).

