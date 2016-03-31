The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring
Over 50,000 ecstasy pills and a kilo of crystal meth was seized in the raid last Sunday.
US slaps sanctions on Laos Golden Triangle 'casino' in bid to break up narco-empire
Laos shares a border with Vietnam and Thailand, an important 'Golden Triangle' smuggling hub for narcotics.
China says Laos supports it on South China Sea case
China has won the support of Laos in rejecting the outcome of The Hague court ruling against China's claims in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).
July 15, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
China, Laos increase security cooperation after attacks on Chinese
China and Laos have agreed to step up security cooperation after attacks on Chinese nationals in the poor, landlocked Southeast Asian nation in recent weeks, state media said on ...
May 05, 2016 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Vietnam develops defense e-portal for Laos
Vietnam's Ministry of Defense handed over a defense e-portal to its Lao counterpart during a ceremony in Vientiane on March 30, accrording to VNA.
March 31, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
