Vietnam develops defense e-portal for Laos

Developed at the request of Laos' defense ministry, the e-portal is expected to keep Lao officials and people at home and abroad updated on the latest defense information.



The project is within the framework of a protocol on defense cooperation between the two ministries from 2015-2019.



Director of the Vietnamese defense ministry’s Information Centre for Military Science Nguyen Kim Lam said the e-portal had been completed just in time for Laos to take on its important role of ASEAN Chair in 2016.



Viengsay Somvichith, deputy chief of the Lao defense ministry’s Department of Military Science and History, pledged to use the e-portal effectively to inform people of party policies and state laws as well as the ministry’s activities.