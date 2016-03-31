VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam develops defense e-portal for Laos

By VNA   March 31, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam develops defense e-portal for Laos
Officials at the ceremony. : VNA

Vietnam's Ministry of Defense handed over a defense e-portal to its Lao counterpart during a ceremony in Vientiane on March 30, accrording to VNA.

Developed at the request of Laos' defense ministry, the e-portal is expected to keep Lao officials and people at home and abroad updated on the latest defense information.

The project is within the framework of a protocol on defense cooperation between the two ministries from 2015-2019.

Director of the Vietnamese defense ministry’s Information Centre for Military Science Nguyen Kim Lam said the e-portal had been completed just in time for Laos to take on its important role of ASEAN Chair in 2016.

Viengsay Somvichith, deputy chief of the Lao defense ministry’s Department of Military Science and History, pledged to use the e-portal effectively to inform people of party policies and state laws as well as the ministry’s activities.

Tags: laos defence e-portal
 
Read more
Truong Tan Sang steps down as Vietnamese President

Truong Tan Sang steps down as Vietnamese President

National Assembly Chairwoman sworn in

National Assembly Chairwoman sworn in

Vietnam on higher alert for potential Zika virus outbreak

Vietnam on higher alert for potential Zika virus outbreak

Drought pushes village to the edge

Drought pushes village to the edge

Vietnam elects first female legislature leader

Vietnam elects first female legislature leader

Three women imprisoned for anti-state propaganda

Three women imprisoned for anti-state propaganda

NA delegate raises question if state jobs can be bought

NA delegate raises question if state jobs can be bought

Chinese gang arrested for smuggling more than 100 Vietnamese workers

Chinese gang arrested for smuggling more than 100 Vietnamese workers

 
go to top