Tag land compensation
Land compensation row delays work on Hanoi belt road by 15 years

Even with a $57 million budget, authorities have been unable to reach a deal with residents who will be displaced by the 2km road.

Government office blockaded by construction debris

Employees of the municipal tax office in Ha Long city in Vietnam’s southern province of Quang Ninh on Thursday ...
 
