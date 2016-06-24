The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Lam Dong
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Da Lat tells tourists to be ‘decent’ and ‘civilized’
The purchase of undocumented goods and wildlife products in Da Lat is deemed 'inappropriate' behavior.
Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands
Four foreign travelers have died on adventure tours in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in the last year.
Flowery Da Lat hooks up with China on direct flights
The Central Highlands is looking to cash in on Chinese tourists.
December 19, 2016 | 01:42 pm GMT+7
Baby cow with 7 legs astonishes Vietnamese villagers
The cow, born early this week, is healthy but has difficulty moving around.
December 09, 2016 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Man lost in Vietnamese forest for 4 days returns home safe
He was exhausted and a rescue team found him by a stream on Wednesday.
November 04, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man fights confiscation of massive gemstone
The 20-ton boulder, believed to be worth billions of dong (over $45 thousand), was discovered last month in the Central Highlands.
September 15, 2016 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Vietnam to connect coffee belt with $5.1 billion infrastructure investment
The Vietnamese government will invest VND115 trillion dong ($5.1 billion) to boost transport infrastructure in the Central Highlands over the next four years, said the region’s ...
June 25, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
