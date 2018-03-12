The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
labor rights
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese workers find new jobs after S Korean boss disappears owing $1.37 mil
A Hong Kong firm has offered to pay 600 of them $220 per month, but many are still clinging on to government support.
Is Vietnam’s minimum wage structure sustainable?
Next year's pay rises will still be far below a living wage for those lucky enough to receive them.
Get Newsletter