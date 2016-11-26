VnExpress International
Nha Trang streets flooded as heavy rain drenches the popular beach town in south central Vietnam

Many residents had to move to higher grounds as some areas were under 2 feet of water.

Death toll from Vietnam storm tops 60 and dams near bursting

Many reservoirs are nearly full now and could burst at any time after Storm Damrey leaves a trail of destruction ...

6 killed while sawing leftover mortar shell in central Vietnam

Neighbors said the family had been trying to dismantle a bomb to sell as scrap metal.
August 18, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7

It’s all blue and green along Vietnam's most beautiful seaside road

Get ready to be wowed by mountains on one side and the sea on the other.
June 12, 2017 | 05:20 pm GMT+7

Vietnam plans to open 'outstanding' special economic zones

The country is becoming more selective in the kind of investment it seeks, giving greater priority to high-tech and green sectors.
May 24, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7

The Vietnamese island that gives you the magic of walking on water

At least you will always feel magical when you visit this one and only destination near the resort town of Nha Trang.
May 12, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7

10 best budget resorts in Vietnam for your holiday

Here are our picks of the best resorts that don't cost you your leg and arm.
April 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam tightens security ahead of APEC 2017

The first meetings in Nha Trang are expected to welcome 2,500 participants and international reporters.
February 08, 2017 | 11:24 am GMT+7

Amid Chinese tourism boom, Vietnam's prime beach province diversifies

Seeing record numbers of Chinese visitors, officials look to create interest elsewhere.
December 30, 2016 | 06:58 pm GMT+7

Red algae the cause of latest fish deaths in central Vietnam

Initial analysis shows that red algae starved the water of oxygen, killing the fish in the area.
November 30, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Tons of dead fish wash up ashore in central Vietnam, again

This is just the latest in a string of incidents that have blighted the country's coast.
November 27, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7

Hong Kong Express adds new direct air service to Vietnam

The low-cost carrier now flies to Cam Ranh and Da Nang airports.
November 11, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7

Eating sea urchins in Khanh Hoa

Chubby, fleshy sea urchins are among the things to be loved in Khanh Hoa this October.
October 19, 2016 | 12:11 pm GMT+7

$178-million expansion project takes off at crowded central Vietnam airport

The airport is currently operating at double its capacity having received 3.3 million passengers already this year.
September 09, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7

Vietnam's resort town asks visitors to have a little respect

The move comes after a recent crackdown on illegal Chinese tour guides.
August 24, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7
