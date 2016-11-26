The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Khanh Hoa
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Nha Trang streets flooded as heavy rain drenches the popular beach town in south central Vietnam
Many residents had to move to higher grounds as some areas were under 2 feet of water.
Death toll from Vietnam storm tops 60 and dams near bursting
Many reservoirs are nearly full now and could burst at any time after Storm Damrey leaves a trail of destruction ...
6 killed while sawing leftover mortar shell in central Vietnam
Neighbors said the family had been trying to dismantle a bomb to sell as scrap metal.
August 18, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
It’s all blue and green along Vietnam's most beautiful seaside road
Get ready to be wowed by mountains on one side and the sea on the other.
June 12, 2017 | 05:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam plans to open 'outstanding' special economic zones
The country is becoming more selective in the kind of investment it seeks, giving greater priority to high-tech and green sectors.
May 24, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
The Vietnamese island that gives you the magic of walking on water
At least you will always feel magical when you visit this one and only destination near the resort town of Nha Trang.
May 12, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7
10 best budget resorts in Vietnam for your holiday
Here are our picks of the best resorts that don't cost you your leg and arm.
April 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam tightens security ahead of APEC 2017
The first meetings in Nha Trang are expected to welcome 2,500 participants and international reporters.
February 08, 2017 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Amid Chinese tourism boom, Vietnam's prime beach province diversifies
Seeing record numbers of Chinese visitors, officials look to create interest elsewhere.
December 30, 2016 | 06:58 pm GMT+7
Red algae the cause of latest fish deaths in central Vietnam
Initial analysis shows that red algae starved the water of oxygen, killing the fish in the area.
November 30, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Tons of dead fish wash up ashore in central Vietnam, again
This is just the latest in a string of incidents that have blighted the country's coast.
November 27, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Hong Kong Express adds new direct air service to Vietnam
The low-cost carrier now flies to Cam Ranh and Da Nang airports.
November 11, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Eating sea urchins in Khanh Hoa
Chubby, fleshy sea urchins are among the things to be loved in Khanh Hoa this October.
October 19, 2016 | 12:11 pm GMT+7
$178-million expansion project takes off at crowded central Vietnam airport
The airport is currently operating at double its capacity having received 3.3 million passengers already this year.
September 09, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam's resort town asks visitors to have a little respect
The move comes after a recent crackdown on illegal Chinese tour guides.
August 24, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter