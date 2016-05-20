VnExpress International
Inside the pagoda Obama plans to visit

In his visit to Vietnam, the U.S. President Barack Obama is scheduled drop by the 100-year-old Ngoc Hoang (Jade Emperor) Pagoda at the heart of ...

Obama likely to visit pagoda in Saigon

U.S. President Barack Obama may pay a visit to the 100-year-old Ngoc Hoang (Jade Emperor) Pagoda at the center of ...
 
