Vietnam student wins prize at US science fair after controversial visa rejections

Pham Huy was denied twice and almost missed his trip to Los Angeles.

Vietnamese student invents smart gloves for the visually impaired

Hang on, I've got a call coming through on my glove.

Vietnam's homebuilt helicopter from spare car parts

A mechanic turned inventor in the central province of Nghe An is building a helicopter of his own.
July 16, 2016 | 01:49 pm GMT+7

The sky's the limit at Geneva inventions show

Shoes that can reunite lost toddlers with their parents and a morphing sofa designed for spur of the moment conjugal relations are among the centrepieces at this year's Geneva ...
April 15, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
 
