Vietnamese court upholds blogger's 10-yr jail term: lawyer
Mother Mushroom was arrested in October 2016 and stood trial in June for publishing what authorities called anti-state reports on Facebook.
Spielberg's 'The Post' aimed at people 'starving for the truth'
It is about the battle by newspapers to publish the leaked Pentagon Papers detailing the U.S.'s misleading ...
Vietnam jails man for inciting protests in wake of notorious toxic spill
He was found guilty of 'complicating public security' by posting anti-government material during the Formosa disaster.
November 27, 2017 | 03:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese government wants homegrown social networks to replace Facebook
Fake pages and anti-state content have got the government rattled.
April 19, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
VnExpress International named among top 15 English news websites in Southeast Asia
The site has broken into the regional elite after just nine months, according to ASEAN UP.
December 01, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man fined for criticizing gov’t policies on Facebook
His page “I love Da Nang” has over 74,000 followers and remains accessible.
October 06, 2016 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
SWIFT tells banks to share information on hacks
International financial messaging service SWIFT told clients on Friday to share information on attacks on the system to help prevent hacking, after criminals used SWIFT messages ...
May 21, 2016 | 08:02 am GMT+7
