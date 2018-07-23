VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam information minister suspended in TV acquisition case

By Viet Tuan   July 23, 2018 | 01:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam information minister suspended in TV acquisition case
Information minister Truong Minh Tuan got temporarily suspended from his position on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Truong Minh Tuan, Minister of Information and Communications, has been temporarily suspended by President Tran Dai Quang.

The presidential decision was announced on Monday.

Tuan, the former deputy information minister from 2011 to 2016, had signed the decision to approve the illegal acquisition of private pay TV firm AVG by the state-owned MobiFone without the Prime Minister’s approval.

The Politburo, the Party’s decision-making body, said Tuan’s violations were “incredibly severe.”

It is the first time in years that an active minister in Vietnam is being suspended.

MobiFone, the country's third largest telecommunications firm, had made headlines early in 2016 when it announced it was breaking into the pay TV market with the acquisition of a 95 percent stake in AVG.

But government inspectors concluded that the deal had violated investment laws and caused an estimated loss of about VND7 trillion ($307 million) to the state budget.

On July 12, the Politburo gave Tuan an official warning and relieved him from his current position as Secretary of the ministry's Party unit. It also asked the Party Central Committee to initiate "strict" disciplinary action against his predecessor Nguyen Bac Son, who had approved the illegal TV acquisition.

Vietnam's Communist Party has four modes of punishment for misconduct by official members: reprimand, warning, demotion and expulsion.

Regarding the MobiFone case, Le Nam Tra, 57, the company's former chairman and general director, and Pham Dinh Trong, 48, head of the Department of Enterprise Management under the information ministry, were arrested earlier this month and are facing charges of "violating regulations on the management and use of public capital, causing serious consequences."

Related News:

MobiFone scandal

Viettel CEO appointed information ministry leader

Viettel CEO appointed information ministry leader

Viettel CEO takes over key Information Ministry position

Viettel CEO takes over key Information Ministry position

Vietnam's information minister punished in TV station acquisition case

Vietnam's information minister punished in TV station acquisition case

See more
Tags: Vietnam TV acquisition information communications Truong Minh Tuan MobiFone AVG
 
Read more
Vietnam jails another 10 SEZ law protestors for blocking traffic

Vietnam jails another 10 SEZ law protestors for blocking traffic

Second education official arrested for national exam fraud in Vietnam

Second education official arrested for national exam fraud in Vietnam

Czech Republic stops issuing work visas for Vietnamese nationals

Czech Republic stops issuing work visas for Vietnamese nationals

A bank collects soil deposits in southern Vietnam

A bank collects soil deposits in southern Vietnam

Vietnam to witness longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

Vietnam to witness longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

Hanoi residents work all night to save their belongings from flooding

Hanoi residents work all night to save their belongings from flooding

4 killed, 10 injured as bus plunges off cliff in northern Vietnam

4 killed, 10 injured as bus plunges off cliff in northern Vietnam

 
go to top