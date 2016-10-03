The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Economist calls for end to negative sentiment against Vietnam's super-rich
'The presence of affluent people is necessary for a society to develop.'
Paid less than male peers, BBC China editor quits and speaks out
Pay disclosures the British broadcaster was forced to make last July showed that two thirds of the highest earners ...
Wealth inequality a threat to East Asia, Pacific: World Bank
Income inequality is already high or rising rapidly, with the problem most acute in Indonesia and China.
December 04, 2017 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Eight simple ideas for APEC to leave no one behind
Poverty and extreme inequality are not destiny. They can be challenged and eliminated.
October 30, 2017 | 11:06 am GMT+7
Portraits of Vietnam's eye-opening education divide
City kids have computers and TVs in their schools, but some countryside students are even short of fresh water.
October 01, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Progress too slow on global goals for sustainable development, UN says
The cost of implementation has been estimated at $3 trillion a year.
July 18, 2017 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Climate change could greatly widen US inequality: study
'Extreme heat will drive up violent crime.'
June 30, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Bad news: Breakfast in Vietnam may set you back for the day
Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are among the world’s most expensive places to break your fast.
March 03, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Tet divide: Are people getting richer or is the income gap getting wider?
Local or imported products for New Year: you decide.
January 21, 2017 | 03:22 am GMT+7
Eight men own half the world's wealth: Oxfam
The wealth of the world's poorest 3.6 billion people is the equivalent to the combined net worth of eight businessmen.
January 16, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
World Bank: inequality threatens fight against extreme poverty
Inequality is a key foe of ending poverty.
October 03, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Urgency needed over UN goals to slash global poverty, inequality
A global commitment to combat extreme poverty and inequality agreed in a blaze of publicity last year needs to be put into action before too late.
July 11, 2016 | 08:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese female soldiers to join forces with U.N. peacekeepers
The country supports U.N.'s notion on gender balance within the peacekeeping forces.
July 07, 2016 | 08:48 pm GMT+7
Asia must build resilience to risks from climate change and inequality: ADB
Emerging risks and destabilizers like income inequality, slower growth, and climate change are reshaping Asia’s economic landscape at such a rapid pace that governments must build ...
April 13, 2016 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
Denmark world's happiest country, Burundi least: new report shows
ROME, March 16 - Denmark overtook Switzerland as the world's happiest place, according to a report on Wednesday that urged nations regardless of wealth to tackle inequality and ...
March 16, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
