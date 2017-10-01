Getting every kid to school is not an easy task for a multi-ethnic country like Vietnam. With 54 officially recognized ethnic groups, mostly scattered across the hinterlands and speaking different languages, the government has been struggling to ensure inclusive education across the country.

Children from poor areas, rural areas and ethnic minority groups are less likely to attend school, and achieve less than their urban peers due to limited access to learning opportunities and poor financial conditions.

A survey by UNICEF points out that children from ethnic minorities in Vietnam are the most likely to have never attended school, and those who do tend to drop out more at higher levels of education.