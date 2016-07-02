The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Gold mine leaks toxic waste into central Vietnam river
Dozens of fish died after the river was polluted with mining tailings.
Indian workers clash with fashion bosses as union activity rises
Increasing number of workers in the south Indian garment hub have been suspended or dismissed within days of ...
Thai Amata plans 15.5 bln baht investment in Vietnam's smart industrial estates
Thai Amata's investment is the next big move for Vietnam, following Thai beverage's $4.8 billion deal to purchase Sabeco.
January 19, 2018 | 10:27 am GMT+7
China biotech's 'coming out party' masks long road ahead
Investments pouring into China's pharma.
October 20, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Is coal too relaxed as renewables gear up for Asia fight?
The message from the coal industry was that they are still the cheapest.
June 13, 2017 | 04:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Prime Minister halts $10.6 bln steel plant over questions of demand, pollution
Says the project is 'very sensitive' in the wake of Vietnam's worst ever environmental disaster that occured last year.
April 16, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7
China turns to robots as workers age
With China's labor force shrinking under the impact of the now abandoned one-child policy, the country is turning to machines to fill the gap.
January 12, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Toyota, Suzuki eye partnership as industry consolidates
Japan has eight domestic automakers in an intensely competitive market.
October 13, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7
Toxic waste piles up 40 meters high in Vietnam's environmental nightmare
Welcome to the northern port city of Hai Phong.
August 19, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to export nuclear equipment
Vietnam has satisfied strict requirements to seal a contract with a South Korean conglomerate.
August 08, 2016 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Services outshine industry and construction in first half of 2016
Vietnam's GDP growth recorded an expansion of 5.52 percent in the first six months of the year, nearly half of which came from the service sector.
July 01, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's industrial production outperforms 2015 figures in May
Vietnam's index of industry production (IIP) is set to rise 7.8 percent in May compared to the same month last year, spurred on by the manufacturing sector which has climbed 11.2 ...
May 27, 2016 | 06:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's GDP growth slowdowns amid severe Mekong drought
Vietnam's GDP grew by 5.64 percent in the first quarter of 2016, a slow down compared to the same period last year when it rose 6.12 percent, announced the General Statistics ...
March 25, 2016 | 06:58 pm GMT+7
