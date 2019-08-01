VnExpress International
Economy

Vietnam eyes 10 tech unicorns by 2030

By Phuong Dong   August 1, 2019 | 09:01 am GMT+7
A man hand holds a tablet running augmented reality screen software. Photo by Shutterstock/Zapp2Photo.

Vietnam wants to have five billion-dollar tech firms by 2025 and 10 by 2030 as part of its plans for the Industry 4.0 adoption.

According to a recent plan of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the country wanted at least 20 percent of firms to adopt the Industry 4.0 by 2025 and 40 percent by 2030. Investment in research and development needs to account for at least 2 percent of the country’s GDP by 2030.

Vietnam needs to rank at least 30th in the Global Innovation Index, it said. The country now ranks 42nd.

Areas that need to be prioritized in technology transformation were public administration, utilities, healthcare, education, manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, trade, information technology, and finance and banking.

Vietnam is among the countries least prepared for the fourth industrial revolution, according to a World Economic Forum report released last year. It ranks low in terms of education, human resources, innovation, and technology, all crucial factors in the revolution, it said.

