VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag import
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Record anti-dumping duties pose a threat to local pangasius exporters.

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Foreign manufacturers have started to get their heads around new regulations issued by Vietnam at the start of the ...

Foreign car makers try to navigate new law in Vietnam after two-month hiatus

Over 2,000 Honda cars will be the first batch of foreign-made autos to undergo the new checks this week.
March 06, 2018 | 02:02 pm GMT+7

Local, foreign enterprises in fierce debate over Vietnam’s new car import regulations

While foreign firms like Ford and Toyota are concerned about the new decree, local assemblers like Truong Hai and Thanh Cong think it's reasonable.
February 27, 2018 | 01:46 pm GMT+7

Indonesia concerned about Vietnam’s strict new car import regulations

Vietnam's trade ministry claims the new regulations will protect consumers and create fair competition.
February 23, 2018 | 11:56 am GMT+7

N.Korea earned $200 mln from banned exports, sends arms to Syria, Myanmar: UN report

Under a 2016 resolution, the UN capped coal exports and required countries to report any imports of North Korean coal.
February 03, 2018 | 11:18 am GMT+7

Vietnam imports just six passenger cars in first two weeks of 2018

Dealerships have been unable to meet new import rules implemented following a trade pact that started this year.
January 23, 2018 | 09:29 am GMT+7

Japanese auto makers halt exports to Vietnam in wake of tightened quality checks

Vietnam’s new decree is aimed at protecting the local auto industry now that import taxes within the region have been eliminated.
January 17, 2018 | 06:45 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's logistics sector too expensive to compete with foreign rivals: experts

Local firms have to pay a variety of fees in Vietnam, explaining the high cost of their services.
January 15, 2018 | 02:19 pm GMT+7

US producers seek to block Chinese aluminum shipped via Vietnam

The Chinese company was accused of evading U.S. duties by shipping aluminum via Vietnam. 
January 10, 2018 | 12:14 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese steel makers in battle against steep US import duties

The U.S. claims Chinese steel is being processed or shipped through Vietnam to avoid heavy taxes.
December 22, 2017 | 04:11 pm GMT+7

China's Sept imports from N.Korea down 37.9 pct as UN sanctions bite

The sharp decline in imports in September compares to a 1 percent drop in August.
October 13, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Indonesia overtakes Thailand to become Vietnam’s top car supplier in August

Tariff cuts under a regional trade deal are making cars from Southeast Asia more affordable in Vietnam.
September 18, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7

Vietnam crude oil imports to hit record as refinery gets ready to start

August will mark the first month on record in which Vietnam is a net importer of crude oil.
August 18, 2017 | 04:25 pm GMT+7

China bans North Korean iron, seafood imports

This decision was announced after the United States accused China of not doing enough to rein in its neighbor.
August 14, 2017 | 08:25 pm GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top