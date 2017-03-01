VnExpress International
Party balloon explosion injures five in Vietnam, one hospitalized

A family celebration in Hanoi turned grim after a bunch of balloons exploded into a fireball.

The filling station that makes its own fuel

A public hydrogen filling station in London creates the gas on site using tap water and renewable energy.
 
