human rights
Vietnamese woman sold to Chinese farmer battles her way home
She had begged the family to send her back to Vietnam, but they refused because they had paid more than $13,000 for her.
Vietnamese sentenced to 6 years in jail for trafficking young women to China
The woman was busted five years after selling two victims to an acquaintance in China for $2,200.
We still portray transgender people as flirty and bitchy in films. Time for a retake
It takes bravery to build a main transgender character on screen, but the stereotypes linger.
March 05, 2018 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
Rape of men and boys in Central African Republic is 'ignored' crime
Fighters have used sexual violence against men and boys as a tool to 'humiliate, emasculate, and terrorize' perceived enemies.
March 05, 2018 | 08:53 am GMT+7
Vietnam will work non-stop to protect human rights: UN ambassador
The country is serious about its international commitments on human rights, the official said.
March 01, 2018 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Haiti, UN clash over probe into alleged misuse of Petrocaribe funds
Governments across the Americas have been chafing at criticisms by the U.N., which have highlighted lackluster efforts to tackle corruption, human rights abuses or impunity.
March 01, 2018 | 08:33 am GMT+7
Oscars so scandalous: leading movies hit with backlash
This year's contenders have been plagued by accusations of plagiarism, sexual misconduct, and criticism from gay and African-American communities.
February 27, 2018 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears
Chinese authorities will be able to use their own legal system to ask Apple to hand over iCloud data for Chinese users, legal experts said.
February 25, 2018 | 09:34 am GMT+7
18 new sexual abuse claims against UN peacekeepers in Congo
U.N. peacekeeping missions have been hit by a raft of sex abuse scandals, including child sex abuse, in Congo and elsewhere.
February 15, 2018 | 08:28 pm GMT+7
Charities blast UK for refusing asylum to Vietnamese orphan
Trafficked at 10 and forced into illegal drugs work, the Vietnamese teenager is facing deportation from Britain.
February 02, 2018 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Finding their voice, trafficked Indian girls testify against abusers
An estimated 200,000 Indian women and children are forced into prostitution through threat and coercion every year.
January 10, 2018 | 09:45 am GMT+7
UN warns of 'massive' human rights abuses on Philippines' Mindanao
Duterte has called the island a 'flashpoint for trouble' and for atrocities by Islamist and communist rebels.
December 28, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
China says its people have more civil, political rights than ever before
Rights group says the lack of an independent judiciary to keep a check on the ruling party leads to abuse of rights.
December 15, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
Grounds to prosecute Shell for Nigeria rights violations: Amnesty
Report claims that the oil company supported unlawful killings, rape, torture and burning of villages.
November 29, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
'Mounting evidence' of Myanmar genocide: watchdogs
Rights groups document widespread and systematic attacks on civilians.
November 16, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
