Tag
Hue
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
8 must-try dishes to give you a true taste of Hue
These unadulterated treats pack a flavorful punch in Vietnam's former capital.
Hue starts construction of new walkway on iconic river using rare, valuable timber
The concrete, wood-paneled walkway on the Perfume River is part of the former capital's plan to boost tourism.
Kitchen God rush takes over central Vietnamese village ahead of Tet
This is the only village left in Hue that still makes the lucky clay statues.
February 02, 2018 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Behind enemy lines: Vietnam's female spies who helped change the war
In their teenage years, the Perfume River squad fought bravely in the war-shaping event the Tet Offensive.
January 25, 2018 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s royal city is stunning but that alone won’t lure enough tourists
The feudal capital has been dubbed by the Prime Minister as the 'Kyoto of Vietnam', yet tourism pales compared to its potential.
January 05, 2018 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Woman killed by car crash while sitting inside restaurant in Vietnam
She totally could not see it coming.
November 04, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
What to do in central Vietnam away from the APEC grind
The APEC Summit is coming to Da Nang and the central city knows just what to offer its guests after conferences full of speeches and numbers.
October 19, 2017 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Police hunt for two suspects after endangered monkey shot dead in Vietnam
The red-shanked douc langur was dumped along with a gun as the suspects fled from forest rangers in a protected national park.
October 17, 2017 | 12:14 pm GMT+7
Monsoons force Hue to cancel night tours of royal city
The night tours were launched in April and had become popular among tourists looking to escape the summertime heat.
October 17, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Veggie restaurant serves up four-cent meals for students, workers in central Vietnam
The owner says he opened the restaurant in Hue to help people in need, and the doors will be open until the end of this year.
October 08, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's royal city puts best foot forward with new walking streets
The quiet city of Hue has caught up with the pedestrian zone trend.
October 01, 2017 | 01:58 pm GMT+7
Craft villages get busy for Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam
Mid-Autumn Festival is coming to town.
September 24, 2017 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese girl loses 6 years of school due to mistaken gender on birth certificate
The problem is not being rectified until provincial leaders have stepped in - 17 years later.
September 24, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Revered Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh leaves Vietnam after one-week visit
The private trip included a night at the pagoda where he spent many years studying and practicing Zen Buddhism.
September 07, 2017 | 11:04 am GMT+7
A tour of the pagoda where Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh will stay in Vietnam
The legendary master started his life as a monk at the old pagoda at the age of 16.
August 31, 2017 | 06:14 pm GMT+7
