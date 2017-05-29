The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
hospital
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Baby born on British roadside after snow blocks hospital dash
Britain, and most of Europe, has been gripped by extreme cold weather and major snowfall throughout the week.
Emergency cases double at Hanoi hospitals as football fever takes grip
Delirious fans were caught up in road accidents as they tried to celebrate their team's success.
Horror at how S.Africa let 141 mentally-ill patients die
The patients were taken from the hospital, badly mistreated at unlicensed health facilities and then died.
October 29, 2017 | 08:32 am GMT+7
Local official fined $13 for threatening doctors with plastic stool in central Vietnam
The nominal fine was issued after police deemed he was only guilty of causing a 'public disturbance.'
October 27, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
German man keeps returning to Saigon hospital in search of a free bed for the night
He was treated for free by doctors at the overloaded Cho Ray Hospital in May, and has refused to contact his embassy for help.
September 03, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
Sixty children die in Indian hospital amid furore over oxygen supplies
Northern Indian state suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children.
August 13, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi hospitals overloaded by dengue fever patients
Many hospitals have put extra beds in the hallways to cope with the influx.
August 09, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
Toddler hospitalized in Hanoi with brain damage in possible abuse case
The baby was left alone at the hospital without parents or relatives to take care of him.
August 06, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Vital signs look weak for private hospitals in Saigon
Some are being forced to offload their assets and close with the weight of massive loans bearing down on them.
June 01, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7
Hospital says sorry as Vietnam probes 7 deaths in 'painful' dialysis disaster
The health ministry called the case 'the most serious medical incident in years.'
May 30, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
7 die while undergoing hemodialysis at northern Vietnam hospital
Doctors suspect the patients died from anaphylactic shock.
May 29, 2017 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
Two patients die before surgery at Hanoi hospital
Two patients died soon after doctors administered anesthesia prior to surgery.
December 26, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi doctors successfully reattach penis, testicles
Surgeons spent 10 hours re-attaching the penis and testicles of a 26-year old man.
November 25, 2016 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese medical staff strike after eight months with no pay
A hospital in central Vietnam has been empty for the last two days, but not for the right reasons.
August 02, 2016 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Hospitals and the death business
Hospital staff are making money on people's misery and pain.
July 18, 2016 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter