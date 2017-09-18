VnExpress International
Topic Hanoi's delayed metro
Vietnam demands that Hanoi's long-delayed sky train be officially launched in 2018

Loan disbursement issues with China, which had been holding back the project, have finally been resolved.

Chinese contractor asks to further delay Hanoi's first sky train

Unresolved loan disbursement issues from the Chinese government continue to hold back construction.

Hanoi’s five-year-delayed sky train misses yet another deadline as funds from China dry up

Work will not be completed until China coughs up the $250 million in ODA it agreed to loan Vietnam last year.
September 18, 2017
 
