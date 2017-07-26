VnExpress International
Tag hanoi rock city
Mandala & Sacred Geometry Workshop

We’ve all seen beautiful pictures of mandalas and sacred geometry - but what do they mean, what’s their purpose ...

Live concert: Zamina Felabration at HRC

Zamina is back!
October 19, 2017 | 04:44 pm GMT+7

Hanoi Flea Market

A good day for digging.
July 27, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7

Live music: Hanoi De Ska Y, V2O, REQ, Nook

Live summer music at Hanoi Rock City. 
July 26, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7
 
