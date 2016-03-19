The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Northern key express way to reduce tolls for cargo transporters after controversy
The Hanoi-Haiphong Expressway cuts 10 percent of toll for container transports and trucks after failed attempt to increase it amid strong opposition ...
Highway toll hike drives transporters in different direction
Toll fees along the Hanoi – Hai Phong Expressway will increase by 25 percent on average from April 1, potentially ...
