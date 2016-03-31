northern-key-express-way-to-reduce-tolls-for-cargo-transporters-after-controversy

The operator of Vietnam's most modern expressway, the Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment Joint Stock Company (VIDIFI), lowered the toll for trucks and container transports, but raised fees for other vehicles in order to generate income to meet its financial obligations.

Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway is attempting to encourage more cargo trucks and containers by reducing tolls. Photo: VnExpress

The highest fee for trucks and container transports travelling from the capital to Dinh Vu port and back is now VND760,000 ($34), a cut of VND80,000 ($3.60) from the current tariff. However, the toll for other vehicles has been hiked significantly, particularly for vehicles with under 12 seats which will attract a maximum return fee of VND210,00 ($9.50) up VND60,000 ($2.70).

Previously, VIDIFI proposed a jump of 25 percent on all fees, but then changed their strategy to entice more container transports and other heavy vehicles onto the lightly-trafficked road. The move followed the strong opposition of transport enterprises to the proposed increase.

According to VIDIFI, the new tariff scheme has been approved by the Prime Minister and other ministerial agencies.

Since is began operation in December 2015, the Hanoi–Hai Phong Expressway has carried an average of nearly 20,000 vehicles per day, but the number of trucks and cargo containers has represented only about seven percent of traffic.