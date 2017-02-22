The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Hai Phong
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Sail in style to world-renowned Ha Long Bay with luxury cruise liners
Indulge yourself with a brand new and spectacular cruise experience to Ha Long Bay.
Fuel tanker erupts in giant explosion in northern Vietnam
According to an initial investigation, a fuel pump malfunctioned, causing the explosion.
Foreign tourists rescued after mountain hike goes wrong in Vietnam
The exhausted travelers from Austria and the Czech Republic were found on an island by rescue forces.
February 02, 2018 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Despite controversy, buffalo fighting festival resumes in northern Vietnam
The festival was temporarily suspended after a man was gored to death during a qualifying match in July.
September 29, 2017 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Indian warships make port call in northern Vietnam
The visit aims to enhance relations, understanding and trust between the two countries' navies.
September 23, 2017 | 08:02 pm GMT+7
On the hunt for oysters on Vietnam’s northern coast
Once the tide goes out, it’s oyster time.
August 14, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam and Singapore firms set up logistics joint venture
The new company is expected to improve logistics services at Vietnam’s northern port city of Hai Phong.
July 18, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's police arrest 'drug queen', seize 12,000 ecstasy pills
The suspect often masks her contraband by putting them inside carefully wrapped coffee packages.
April 07, 2017 | 02:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines to promote port city Hai Phong on flights
The airline and the city will advertise each others' products and services under a new deal.
March 21, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Vietnamese family allegedly poisoned after dog poop dispute with neighbor
The neighbor allegedly sprayed pesticide over the family's vegetables garden in what appeared to be a revenge plot.
March 11, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese port authority says terminal fees legitimate
The Hai Phong government said its sea port fees are still lower than those at other terminals.
February 22, 2017 | 08:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese island gears up for first solar bus
The green service started its trial run on Saturday on Cat Ba in the northern city of Hai Phong.
February 11, 2017 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
Judge throws book at porn pirates in northern Vietnam
A ring of Chinese, Vietnamese and Singaporean convicts copied music, film and porn for buyers in Guangzhou.
January 15, 2017 | 10:00 pm GMT+7
Slaying the dragon: Social media backlash slams New Year decor in northern Vietnam
The dragon model with artificial yellow flowers in Hai Phong City has gone viral on social media in recent days.
January 09, 2017 | 10:36 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s longest sea bridge to open to traffic this May
After three years of construction, the $530-million bridge in the port city of Hai Phong is almost ready to serve locals and tourists.
January 07, 2017 | 03:47 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter