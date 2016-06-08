The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Party poopers: Vietnam considers tightening belt on extravagant welcomes for guests
No foreign booze while floral bouquets are reserved for top 'A-class' delegations, unless the guest is a woman.
Vietnam can afford multi-billion-dollar airport if gov’t spends less: official
Government's recurrent expenditure could reach $40bln this year, and more than half of it will go on salaries and ...
Vietnam aims to reduce official cars by half to cut expenses
The finance ministry says such a move could save up to $185 million a year.
February 03, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese lawmakers deny debt ceiling increase, insist gov't control spending
The government wants to borrow more but the legislature is saying no.
October 19, 2016 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Vietnam seeks new loans to pay off mounting debt: BIDV
Vietnam is on the hunt for fresh credit to pay back existing debt after setting aside between 14 and 16 percent of total outstanding government loans and government-guaranteed ...
June 08, 2016 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
