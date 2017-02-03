VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam aims to reduce official cars by half to cut expenses

By VnExpress   February 3, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

The finance ministry says such a move could save up to $185 million a year.

Vietnam may cut the number of official state cars by 30-50 percent by 2020 in a new austerity move.

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the measure after several attempts to curb government spending, according to media reports.

Thanh Nien newspaper quoted Minister Dinh Tien Dung as saying that since October the ministry has run a pilot program, providing travel allowances of VND9 million ($400) per month to many of its officials instead of cars. This year the program will be expanded to other ministries and bodies, he said.

Recent statistics from the ministry showed that Vietnam has about 37,000 state cars, each requiring an annual maintenance cost of VND320 million (US$14,000).

If the government can really reduce its vehicle fleet by 50 percent and offers each official a monthly allowance of VND9 million, it can save up to VND4.2 trillion ($185 million), not to mention salaries for drivers, according to the ministry's projections.

Related news:

> Bulk buying to save Vietnamese government $1.5 billion per year

Tags: state-owned cars government spending Hanoi
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top