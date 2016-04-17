The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Missing gold miners found dead after five day search in central Vietnam
Authorities have found the three missing gold miners who were confirmed dead due to suffocation in north central province of Thanh Hoa, after five ...
Little hope for workers trapped in illegal Vietnamese gold mine
One of the three gold miners who became trapped 300m below ground on Sunday in the remote commune of Lung Cao, ...
Three trapped in illegal Vietnamese gold mine
Three gold miners have been trapped 300m below ground for three days in the remote commune of Lung Cao in central Thanh Hoa Province. A professional rescue team was dispatched to ...
June 07, 2016 | 07:53 pm GMT+7
Gold miners battle guns and HIV in central Vietnam
Known as the land of gold, the mountainous districts of Quang Nam province have lured thousands of local people and migrants from all over the country to chase their dreams of ...
April 17, 2016 | 01:44 pm GMT+7
