Missing gold miners found dead after five day search in central Vietnam

The rescue team from the army, police border and firefighting forces have found Pham Van Dung, one of the three missing miners, and carried his body out of a cave, according to Chairman of Ba Thuoc District's People's Committee Nguyen Van Dzung.

"Dung’s relatives are carrying his remains back to his hometown,” Dzung said.

Rescue workers ended search for missing gold miners in Nuoc cave, Thanh Hoa Province. Photo by VnExpress/Le Hoang

Dung was the last to be brought out of the cave this afternoon. At 1 p.m. on June 9, the rescue team brought Kha Van Huyen’s body out of the cave.

The first miner, Bui Van Man, was found dead ealier in a 30-meter deeper location under ground on June 8.

Earlier on June 5, two gold miners reportedly had gone down into a cave in Lung Cao Commune to fix some equipment, but one of them choked on toxic gas and tried to crawl out to call for help. The other two miners later went into the cave to rescue their co-worker but failed to return.

It wasn't until noon of the next day that district authorities were alerted of the incident.

The authorities said a gas run generator which the told miners brought along to the mine burt out all the oxygen, causing them to suffocate.

Illegal gold mining has been common in Lung Cao commune over the last two decades, and many people have lost their lives in the quest for gold.

Authorities have conducted several raids to put an end to the business but without success.

