gender imbalance
Millions of Vietnamese men might be left wifeless in the next 30 years. Here's why
The responsibility of having male descendants to carry on the family lineage continues to weigh on many Vietnamese.
Vietnam's population forecast to reach 100 million by 2025
While population growth has slowed, the country is grappling with a slew of problems, including gender imbalance ...
Gender imbalance threatens Vietnam's social stability: experts
The pursuit of sons could lead to a rise in human trafficking and sex crimes, officials warn.
December 15, 2016 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
Millions of Vietnamese men could be wifeless by 2050
It is expected that by 2050, from 2.3 to 4.3 million Vietnamese men will be unable to find wives due to the current rate of gender imbalance.
June 24, 2016 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
Hanoi records rising gender imbalance as parents opt for boys
Hanoi saw the rate of gender imbalance soar to 114.4 boys per 100 girls in the first five months of 2016, according to a post on the city's government news portal on June 22.
June 22, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
