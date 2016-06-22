VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi records rising gender imbalance as parents opt for boys

By Bui Hong Nhung   June 22, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7

Hanoi saw the rate of gender imbalance soar to 114.4 boys per 100 girls in the first five months of 2016, according to a post on the city's government news portal on June 22.

Nguyen Dinh Lan, deputy director of the Hanoi Population and Family Planning Branch, said that the city’s gender imbalance rate is always higher than the national average.

In 2015, Hanoi hit a 10-year low when the rate reached 114/110, but that still surpassed the national average of 112.7/100. More seriously, the figures bounced back to 114.4/100 in the first five months of this year.

The deputy director added that the gender imbalance rate has risen while the number of new babies appears to have fallen. Data from the branch showed there were more than 37,000 babies born in Hanoi in the first five months, down nearly four percent on-year. In addition, 7.53 percent of families had a third child.

“Many families want to have a boy so they decide to have a third child. This will push up Hanoi’s gender imbalance rate for the rest of this year,” said Lan.

To solve the problem, Ta Quang Huy, director of the Hanoi Population and Family Planning Branch, said that the city will conduct spot inspections of hospitals and clinics that provide gender tests for pregnant women. 

Huy said that last year, the city handled two cases related to fetal gender testing, one of which was penalized VND40 million ($1,800) and suspended.

Recently, Hanoi also fined Hong Ngoc Private Hospital VND3 million ($135) for advertising gender selection services on its website.

Tags: gender imbalance population fetal sex tests
 
Read more
Nose job: smells are smart sensors' last frontier

Nose job: smells are smart sensors' last frontier

Tourism agency shut down in Vietnam for employing Chinese illegally

Tourism agency shut down in Vietnam for employing Chinese illegally

Heavy rains visit Bangkok: Hanoi, you are not alone

Heavy rains visit Bangkok: Hanoi, you are not alone

Japan arrests Vietnamese men for stealing

Japan arrests Vietnamese men for stealing "too-green-to-eat" melons

Travel agency fined after Chinese tourist burns Vietnamese money

Travel agency fined after Chinese tourist burns Vietnamese money

Vietnam Coast Guard homes in on black box of missing CASA plane

Vietnam Coast Guard homes in on black box of missing CASA plane

Five-year-old Vietnamese-American wows judges at U.S. piano contest

Five-year-old Vietnamese-American wows judges at U.S. piano contest

Australia to permanently ban livestock supply to Vietnam's

Australia to permanently ban livestock supply to Vietnam's "cruel" slaughterhouses

 
go to top