Tag GDP growth
Vietnam insistent in chasing growth with mining despite concerns

The trade ministry plans to increase oil and gas revenues by 8-10 percent this year.

Vietnam may miss growth target this year: officials

The economy is likely to expand 6.3 percent, lower than the previous forecast of 6.7 percent, they say.

Vietnam unlikely to achieve inflation target this year: experts

The planned jump in health care and education prices in the second half is expected to put upward pressure on inflation.
July 08, 2016 | 07:47 am GMT+7

CIA delves into Vietnam's economy

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has evaluated numerous aspects of Vietnam’s economy, including GDP growth, labor force, current account balance, budget, imports, ...
May 23, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7

China's 2016 defence budget to slow in line with economy

BEIJING - China's defence budget this year is likely to rise at its slowest pace since 2010, in line with the decelerating economy, by a much lower figure than had been expected, ...
March 04, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
 
