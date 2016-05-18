VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Free health insurance
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Free insurance and clean water for residents living near Da Nang’s stinking landfill site

Da Nang will provide clean water for 3,700 residents and free health insurance for about 2,000 locals living near the seriously polluted Khanh Son ...
 
go to top