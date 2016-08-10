VnExpress International
Tag foreign tourists
Taxi charges foreigners 100 times more than meter fee in Vietnam

The taxi driver allegedly scared them into paying an exorbitant sum for a less than $3 trip.

Vietnam approves e-visa pilot

Vietnam has yet to finalize the list of nationalities eligible to apply for the e-visa.

Vietnam to roll out digital visas next year

Foreign tourists to Vietnam could soon have their visas emailed.
August 10, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
 
