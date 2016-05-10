VnExpress International
Money from tax havens comes pouring into Vietnam

Foreign firms that use tax havens have accelerated their investments.

Foreign investment rockets in Vietnam to reach $10 billion in first five months

Vietnam enticed more than $10 billion in FDI in the first five months of 2016, more than double the figure from ...

Foreign direct investment jumps in first four months

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects disbursed $4.65 billion up to April 19 this year, climbing 12 percent compared to the same period last year.
May 10, 2016 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
 
