The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Foreign Investment Agency
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Money from tax havens comes pouring into Vietnam
Foreign firms that use tax havens have accelerated their investments.
Foreign investment rockets in Vietnam to reach $10 billion in first five months
Vietnam enticed more than $10 billion in FDI in the first five months of 2016, more than double the figure from ...
Foreign direct investment jumps in first four months
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects disbursed $4.65 billion up to April 19 this year, climbing 12 percent compared to the same period last year.
May 10, 2016 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter