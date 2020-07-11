Vietnam's overseas investments see H1 surge

An oil and gas exploration and extraction project of PetroVietnam in Peru. Photo courtesy of PetroVietnam Exploration and Production Corporation.

Ten new overseas investment projects were licensed in June. The total of new and additional overseas investment capital for the month reached $42 million, 2.5 times higher than the same month last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

In H1, $185.3 million went into 70 newly licensed projects, and $37.4 million went toward supplementing investment in 14 existing projects.

Germany was the largest overseas investment destination for Vietnamese enterprises in the first six months of this year with a total of four projects with registered capital of $92.6 million, accounting for 41.6 percent of total overseas investment capital, followed by Myanmar, Laos, the U.S. and Singapore.

Vietnamese firms invested in 14 sectors overseas in the period. Among these, the processing and manufacturing industry ranked first with a total registered capital of $137.9 million, followed by wholesale and retail sector, accommodation and catering services.

Vietnamese firms’ overseas investment in 2019 is estimated at $508 million.