Tag
foreign affairs
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Historic Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership ignites hope for Vietnamese Down Under
Imported Vietnamese agricultural products and a strong stance on the East Sea are high on their agenda.
Vietnam urges US to investigate murder of citizen in San Francisco
American police reported the murder of the 23-year-old woman from Ho Chi Minh City last month.
In Vietnam's biggest city, Justin Trudeau concludes official visit by jogging past locals
The charismatic Canadian prime minister was on an official visit before going for a jog along a canal.
November 09, 2017 | 09:22 pm GMT+7
Chile's president vows to help victims of Agent Orange in Vietnam
The toxic chemical used by the US during the war continues to scar millions of people.
November 09, 2017 | 08:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, Canada establish comprehensive partnership
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has already stamped his mark on an official visit.
November 08, 2017 | 06:33 pm GMT+7
Chile's president touches down in Vietnam amid series of high-ranking APEC visits
Michelle Bachelet will meet with leaders in Hanoi and leave for the regional summit in Da Nang on Thursday night.
November 08, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Canada’s Trudeau begins state visit to Vietnam ahead of APEC entrance
He will meet with leaders in Hanoi and university students in Ho Chi Minh City before stopping in Da Nang.
November 08, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Vietnamese woman granted visa to see dying daughter in US after family files petition
She was initially denied a visa, but the petition and a special request sent to President Trump reversed the decision.
August 31, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
US ship docks in Vietnam on diplomatic Pacific mission
Delegates from Australia, Japan and the U.K. will also be promoting regional collaboration.
May 08, 2017 | 06:22 pm GMT+7
China plans to block foreign ships from waters it claims as its own
Foreign submarines passing through these waters would be required to surface and fly national flags.
February 17, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7