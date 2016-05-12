VnExpress International
10,000 cherry blossoms bloom over Hanoi at Japanese festival

This is the third time the event has been held in the capital.

Flowers in full bloom at Baghdad festival

Florists from the Arab region and beyond take part in the 9th annual international flower festival in Iraq's ...

Vietnam's resort town Da Lat cancels cherry blossom festival

The trees have not flowered as expected while the festival is only one week away.
February 07, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

$20 million public space in HCM City falling apart after just a year

Nguyen Hue Square in Ho Chi Minh City has rapidly deteriorated since it opened in April last year.
May 12, 2016 | 01:45 pm GMT+7
 
