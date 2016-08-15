VnExpress International
flooding season
Floods immerse An Giang in breathtaking beauty

But Chinese dams threaten to dry up the watery spectacle forever.

Vietnamese farmers indignant as Mekong Delta prays for flood waters to arrive

Chinese hydropower dams on the Mekong River are taking a heavy toll on people living downstream. 
 
