Vietnamese flight delayed for hours after passenger opens emergency exit

The passenger has been fined $660 by aviation authorities.

Vietnamese PM orders aviation insiders to cut delays by improving human element

The industry can still serve rising passenger numbers despite strained infrastructure, the prime minister says.
 
