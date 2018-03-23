VnExpress International
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys

Vietnam's foreign ministry denounced Taiwan's ongoing live-fire drill around an island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands as a serious violation of ...

Vietnam shrugs off China’s fishing ban in troubled waters

Vietnamese fishermen are being encouraged to go out and claim what is rightfully theirs.
 
