fishermen
Sort by: Newest

Indonesia releases Vietnamese fishermen in time for Lunar New Year

A total of 150 Vietnamese fishermen detained for illegal fishing in Indonesia have been released this year.

Vietnam asks Indonesia to reconsider destroying illegal fishing boats

Indonesia has destroyed hundreds of foreign illegal vessels since 2014, including many Vietnamese boats.

Vietnam asks Indonesia to hold fair trials for fishermen accused of illegal activities

Two fishermen have been charged with illegal fishing by Indonesian authorities.
December 19, 2017 | 11:07 am GMT+7

Vietnam pledges to protect fishermen prosecuted by Indonesia for alleged illegal fishing

Two fishermen have been found guilty but claim they were forced into disputed waters by Indonesian forces.
December 15, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7

Duterte oversees release and farewell of Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching in Filipino waters

The fishermen were arrested in September in an incident which also saw two other crew members killed.
November 30, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7

Vietnamese fishermen rescued after nine-month hostage ordeal in the Philippines

Four of them were taken hostage by militant group Abu Sayyaf in February, but one died of sickness before the rescue.
November 13, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7

Vietnam pledges rice to newly freed Filipinos in terror-hit Marawi

Presidents Quang and Duterte met on the sidelines of the APEC Summit and also discussed securing the release of kidnapped Vietnamese fishermen.
November 10, 2017 | 01:17 pm GMT+7

Philippines apologizes for killing of two Vietnamese fishermen

The two Vietnamese men were shot dead by Philippine naval personnel during a chase last month.
October 27, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Indonesia releases 239 Vietnamese fishermen detained for illegal fishing

Vietnam has dispatched a coast guard vessel to bring the fishermen home.
October 05, 2017 | 10:59 am GMT+7

Vietnamese fishermen found dead after run-in with Philippine Navy

The Filipino government said the Vietnamese boat rammed into a naval vessel during a chase, prompting officers to fire 'warning shots.'
September 25, 2017 | 12:39 pm GMT+7

Vietnam urges Indonesia to investigate navy shooting that wounds 2 fishermen

Hanoi calls the reported incident 'serious' and asks Jakarta to 'stop repeating similar acts.'
July 28, 2017 | 09:02 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese fishermen seriously wounded after encounter with foreign boat: captain

Indonesia has denied claims that its navy was responsible for the attack.
July 26, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7

Malaysia detains eight Vietnamese for illegal fishing

Various types of fresh and dried fish were found on-board of the vessel.
April 26, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7

Malaysia arrests 28 Vietnamese for illegal fishing, one dies in detention

The fisherman was said to have fallen seriously ill when his boat was detained Monday.
April 05, 2017 | 10:05 am GMT+7

Vietnamese fishermen return home after 24 hour ordeal adrift at sea

The fishermen fell overboard in the middle of rough seas and strong winds.
March 17, 2017 | 09:10 pm GMT+7
