fines
In modern Hanoi, trash remains a headache

Despite a tough fine of up to VND7 million ($310) imposed last week, many residents continue to throw their trash into the street.

Vietnam to slap higher fines on public urination

People who urinate in public will be fined up to $133 next year.
 
