In modern Hanoi, trash remains a headache

The red warning sign cannot stop people from leaving their trash here.
A street vendor on Nguyen Trai Street said that he saw a young couple quickly drop this bag full of garbage and leave.
Workers clean the street twice a day but they cannot keep it clean when locals continue to litter.
Garbage bags in an alley off Thai Ha Street.
A local said that his family is living far away from the dump sites so he opted to leave the trash here.
An official of Tan Mai Ward, Hoang Mai District said that littering and illegal disposal of garbage are chronic issues. Government agencies are understaffed and cannot police the littering ban effectively 24/7, the official said.
Photos by VnExpress/Pham Du
