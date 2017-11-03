VnExpress International
An artistic trip back in time in an ancient Saigon villa

Built in 1925, the Museum of Fine Arts was once the residence of one of the city's richest men. 

Fine arts to go on display at Hanoi university

The best and brightest artworks will be up for awards.
 
