The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
finance
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese banks told to deploy tighter security after worker steals $10 mln from customer
The central bank has required lenders to strictly comply with legal regulations on protecting and combating violations in the monetary and banking ...
Outlook bright for Vietnam’s soaring stock market in 2018
After hitting a decade-long high in 2017, the banking and energy sectors could drive the market to record levels.
Asia stocks pummeled by fresh Wall Street slide, safe havens in demand
Another big slide.
February 09, 2018 | 08:19 am GMT+7
Bitcoin skids amid broad cryptocurrency sell-off
The virtual currency has been down by almost 40 percent in 2018, amid worries about a regulatory clampdown.
February 03, 2018 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Homeless in Hong Kong: soaring costs fuel housing crisis in Asian financial hub
Hong Kong's homeless population has jumped 30 percent in five years, while the city's wealth gap swells to widest in more than 40 years.
January 26, 2018 | 09:11 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s banking sector expects 44 pct surge in profits in 2017
Bad debts have gone down and the real estate market is warming up.
December 26, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Bitcoin surges above $16,000 as concerns mount
'Bitcoin now seems like a charging train with no brakes.'
December 08, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7
China eases foreign limits in finance as Trump leaves
Foreign firms can now own as much as 51 percent of shares in securities, funds and futures industries in China.
November 19, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Vietnam to tighten credit for high-end property developments: Central bank governor
The use of short-term funds for medium- to long-term loans will be cut.
November 17, 2017 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Bank of England sees up to 75,000 finance job losses after Brexit: BBC
BoE thought the figure could vary depending on the terms on which Britain left the EU.
October 31, 2017 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese bank appoints foreign executive to head retail operations
Vietcombank has taken the unusual move of plunging a foreigner into the financial fray.
October 24, 2017 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnam named most affordable country in the world for foreigners
Nearly one in five said they have far more money at their disposal than their lifestyles require.
September 08, 2017 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
VPBank gets all clear to offer 1.3bln shares on Saigon market debut
The bank’s market capitalization is expected to reach $2.5 billion following the offering.
August 10, 2017 | 05:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnam launches derivatives market to boost liquidity
Vietnam's derivatives market is officially launched today, with stock futures contracts the first to begin trading.
August 10, 2017 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
Singaporean bank gets go-ahead to open up in Vietnam
United Overseas Bank is the first Singaporean institute to be given a license to start up shop in Vietnam.
July 21, 2017 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter