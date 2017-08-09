VnExpress International
fever
Massive painkiller overdose leaves Vietnamese man in critical condition

The hepatitis B patient took 19 large paracetamol pills in the space of 48 hours.

Hanoi hospitals overloaded by dengue fever patients

Many hospitals have put extra beds in the hallways to cope with the influx. 
 
