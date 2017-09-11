VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Massive painkiller overdose leaves Vietnamese man in critical condition

By Nam Phuong   September 11, 2017 | 11:59 am GMT+7
Massive painkiller overdose leaves Vietnamese man in critical condition
The man is receiving intensive care at a Hanoi hospital. Photo by VnExpress/Nam Phuong

The hepatitis B patient took 19 large paracetamol pills in the space of 48 hours.

A 22-year-old man from the northern mountainous province of Son La has suffered severe liver damage and has been in a coma for days after taking 19 paracetamol tablets in just two days.

The patient was rushed on a nine-hour drive to Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi on Wednesday last week after falling unconscious and suffering from severe liver inflammation.

Doctor said the pills he had taken were 500 milligrams each, the heaviest dose available.

The man also suffers from hepatitis B, which has made the situation worse.

Doctors are still trying to keep his body temperature stable.

Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is available over the counter in Vietnam, and the maximum dose recommended for adults is one gram per day.

Doctors said taking three grams each on consecutive days is already a threat to a healthy liver.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam healthcare overdose fever medicine
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top