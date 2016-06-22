The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Millions of Vietnamese men could be wifeless by 2050
It is expected that by 2050, from 2.3 to 4.3 million Vietnamese men will be unable to find wives due to the current rate of gender imbalance.
Hanoi records rising gender imbalance as parents opt for boys
Hanoi saw the rate of gender imbalance soar to 114.4 boys per 100 girls in the first five months of 2016, ...
