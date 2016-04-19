The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tons of radishes left to rot due to massive oversupply in Hanoi
Favorable weather has led to a bumper crop at an unfavorable time for farmers.
Painted buffalo plows a year of good fortune in northern Vietnam
Only the most beautiful beast gets the honor of pulling the first plow of the new year at the Tich Dien Festival.
As climate change gathers pace, is livestock a problem or solution?
Livestock farming sustains many smallholder farmers here, while a few grow drought-tolerant crops like sorghum and millet.
August 24, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
The hands that feed: Portraits of global farmers
Whether on a rural field in Hanoi or inside a futuristic container in Brooklyn, they work hard to put food on our tables.
June 10, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Asia continues battle as Vietnam declares free of bird flu
Vietnam's agriculture ministry announced in late May that the country was free of the H5N1 virus after weeks of no new cases.
June 07, 2017 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese retail giant joins forces with local farmers to grow safe vegetables
Vingroup will invest $13 million in 1,000 farmers to grow safe agricultural products.
September 04, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Tractors bigger threat to wildlife than climate
Farming and hunting pose a more immediate threat to wildlife than climate change.
August 11, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Mekong Delta fruit farmers being killed off by saline intrusion
Vietnam’s 'fruit basket' is dying, and authorities don't have a solution.
July 26, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7
Saltwater threatens to drown nearly half of Vietnam's paddy fields
If nothing's done, "the [Mekong] delta's agricultural production will be exhausted in the next three years."
July 12, 2016 | 08:05 pm GMT+7
The story of Vietnam’s slum dog billionaires
Only four years after receiving billions of Vietnamese dong in compensation from a hydropower project, the number of poor households in a so called “billionaire’s village” has ...
April 20, 2016 | 07:19 am GMT+7
